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Ontario advances Ring of Fire roads five years ahead of schedule

The 97-kilometre Anaconda and Painter Lake upgrades advance as Ford threatens to cut U.S. access to critical minerals.
The Ontario government made the announcement just as Premier Doug Ford warned he is prepared to restrict critical minerals exports to the United States
The Ontario government made the announcement just as Premier Doug Ford warned he is prepared to restrict critical minerals exports to the United States Edited @fordnation Instagram post
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Western Standard
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