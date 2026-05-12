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Ontario AG says a quarter of private trucking schools have never had a government employee inside

They were also not teaching them how to make left turns at main intersections
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Ontario
Auditor General
Ag
Canadian Truckers
Ontario Truckers
Ontario Trucks
Ontario AG
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