Ontario announces $1.7B spending in colleges and universities

TORONTO — The Ontario government announced $1.7 billion aimed at expanding postsecondary education capacity in high-demand sectors, including health care, STEM, education and skilled trades.The province said the funding will support the creation of 70,000 additional seats at publicly assisted colleges and universities as part of a broader $6.4 billion postsecondary funding model. According to the government, the initiative is intended to help address labour shortages and strengthen Ontario’s workforce amid economic uncertainty.Ontario’s Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, Nolan Quinn, said the investment is designed to prepare students for future employment opportunities in sectors facing growing demand.The province stated that $975 million had already been allocated earlier this year to create 30,000 additional seats in health care, STEM and education programs. The latest announcement includes a further $730 million through a call for proposals process that will fund another 40,000 spaces..Colleges and universities seeking funding will be required to submit Priority Growth Plans outlining how proposed expansions align with regional labour market needs, employer demand and institutional strengths. The first new seats are expected to be available beginning in fall 2026.The Ontario Chamber of Commerce welcomed the spending, with president and CEO Daniel Tisch stating that economic growth depends on developing skilled talent in sectors such as health care, STEM and the trades.Representatives from Ontario Tech University, Durham College, Colleges Ontario and the Council of Ontario Universities also expressed support for the funding announcement, saying it would help institutions expand access to career-focused programs tied to workforce demands.The government said the spending forms part of a long-term funding model that will raise annual operating funding for postsecondary institutions to $7 billion, which it described as the highest level in Ontario’s history.