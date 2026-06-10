Ontario announces funding for 18 critical minerals projects

TORONTO — The Ontario government announced nearly $8 million in funding for 18 projects aimed at strengthening the province’s critical minerals sector and domestic supply chains.The funding, provided through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF), was announced Tuesday at the Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins by Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce and Northern Economic Development and Growth Minister George Pirie.According to the province, the investment is intended to support research, development and commercialization of technologies related to critical minerals, which are used in battery manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, energy systems and defence technologies.The government said the projects are expected to leverage an additional $12.3 million in private-sector investment.The announcement follows the release of Premier Doug Ford’s Fortress North America strategy, which focuses on strengthening domestic supply chains and reducing reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.“Premier Ford launched Fortress North America designed to strengthen the resilience of Ontario’s mineral sector as we work to strengthen democratic alliances as we face a common threat from China,” Lecce said in a statement.Among the projects receiving funding is a $500,000 investment in Vale Canada Limited to develop ClearZone, a robotic arm system designed for underground mines that would automate debris removal and improve worker safety.Destiny Copper Inc. will receive $400,000 to expand a process that converts mining and industrial byproducts into high-purity copper powder. The province said the project aims to establish Canada’s first continuous copper powder production facility..Rock Tech Lithium will receive $262,500 to test the use of crude tall oil, a byproduct of the pulp and paper industry, in lithium processing. The company says the approach could reduce emissions and lower processing costs.Since its launch in 2022, the CMIF has supported 47 projects across Ontario’s mining and minerals sector. The province said the fund is intended to encourage innovation in mineral extraction, processing and advanced manufacturing.The government noted that Ontario has invested a total of $25 million through the program to date.The funding announcement is part of Ontario’s broader Critical Minerals Strategy, which seeks to position the province as a supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals and develop domestic processing and manufacturing capacity.Ontario has also launched a $500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund to support mineral processing projects across the province.According to provincial figures, Ontario’s mining sector contributes approximately $14.4 billion annually to the province’s gross domestic product and supports about 150,000 direct and indirect jobs.Industry and municipal organizations welcomed the latest funding announcement.Priya Tandon, president of the Ontario Mining Association, said the investments will support the development of new technologies and strengthen domestic supply chains.Dave Plourde, president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, said the funding would help create jobs and support innovation in northern communities.Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, said the investments could help attract additional investment while keeping more value-added economic activity within the province.Representatives from MineConnect, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers also expressed support for the funding, citing its potential to encourage innovation and strengthen Ontario’s mining sector.The province said growing global demand for critical minerals presents opportunities for Ontario, which has significant mineral deposits and an established mining workforce.The 18 projects funded through the latest CMIF intake are expected to focus on advancing technologies related to exploration, extraction, processing and refining of critical minerals within Ontario.