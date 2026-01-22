Ontario approves six cancer treatments for accelerated public funding

TORONTO — The Ontario government has approved access to six new cancer treatments through its Funding Accelerated for Specific Treatments (FAST) program, a pilot initiative designed to shorten the time it takes for certain cancer drugs to receive public funding.The province says the program aims to provide earlier access to selected therapies by accelerating funding decisions, potentially making some treatments available up to a year sooner than under standard approval timelines.Ontario Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the program is intended to improve access to care for patients facing cancer diagnoses..“Timely access to high-quality treatment can make a significant difference for patients,” Jones said in a statement, adding that the FAST program is focused on expanding access to therapies already approved by regulators.Since October 2025, six drugs have been approved for accelerated funding through the pilot program. They include:TAGRISSO, used to treat lung cancerSCEMBLIX, used to treat a form of leukemiaNUBEQA, used to treat prostate cancerCALQUENCE, used to treat lymphomaOPDIVO combined with YERVOY, used to treat certain colorectal cancersOPDIVO combined with YERVOY, used to treat certain liver cancersAccording to the province, patients in Canada often wait close to two years for new publicly funded medicines, compared with shorter timelines in other developed countries. The FAST program is intended to address that gap by prioritizing seven to 10 cancer drugs each year for accelerated funding review..The program focuses on medicines approved through Project Orbis, an international regulatory collaboration that allows participating countries to review promising cancer therapies simultaneously.FAST is a three-year pilot and will be evaluated to determine its impact on patient access, system sustainability, and overall experience. The government says the results will help inform whether the program should be expanded or made permanent..Ontario’s drug coverage is delivered primarily through the Ontario Drug Benefit program, which provides coverage for about 5,900 drug products to roughly nine million residents. Drugs not listed on the formulary may still be covered on a case-by-case basis through the Exceptional Access Program.The province reported investing $9.5 billion in the Ontario Drug Benefit program last year, including approximately $2.75 billion for cancer drugs and related therapies. Ontario is also receiving federal funding under a national strategy aimed at improving access to treatments for rare diseases.Industry group Innovative Medicines Canada welcomed the announcement. President and CEO Dr. Bettina Hamelin said the program represents a step toward faster access to innovative medicines, adding that the organization plans to work with the province as the pilot continues.