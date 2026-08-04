Ontario backs $132 million Tempel Canada plant in Burlington

TORONTO — The Ontario government is supporting a $132 million investment by Tempel Canada, a subsidiary of Worthington Steel, to build a new 250,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Burlington.The project will sustain more than 200 existing positions and create nearly 100 new jobs while expanding production of transformer cores and precision electrical steel laminations used in power conversion and distribution. Officials say the plant will more than double Tempel’s Canadian footprint and help meet rising demand driven by artificial intelligence, data centres, and energy infrastructure needs across North America.Ontario is contributing $5 million through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the Regional Development Program. .Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli said the investment demonstrates the province’s competitiveness amid global uncertainty and forms part of more than $235 billion in new investments attracted since 2018.“This facility reflects our long-term commitment to our customers, our employees and the future of electrical infrastructure across North America,” said Ivan Meltzer, president of Tempel Canada.Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce linked the project to Ontario’s broader push for domestic manufacturing of critical electricity equipment as the province expands transmission capacity. The Regional Development Program has so far supported more than $2.8 billion in private investment and over 6,000 jobs province-wide.