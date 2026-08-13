Ontario bars illegal residents from social assistance after tribunal ruling

TORONTO — Ontario has amended its social assistance regulations so people living in Canada illegally or on temporary status can no longer receive Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program benefits.The changes, which took effect immediately, were prompted by a provincial tribunal ruling that awarded payments to a man who entered Canada in 1997 on a temporary work permit that expired after four years. He remained in the country, worked cash jobs, and entered the homeless shelter system in 2023. Ontario Works initially denied him benefits due to his lack of legal status, but the tribunal overturned that decision — an outcome many viewed as odd given that taxpayer-funded social assistance has long been understood to require legal residency in the first place.Premier Doug Ford posted Thursday morning: “Taxpayer-funded social assistance was never meant to support people living in Ontario illegally. As of today, it doesn’t.”.Under the updated rules, individuals in Canada illegally and those authorized to stay only temporarily — including people on student visas, work permits, or as visitors and tourists — are ineligible. Applicants must demonstrate citizenship or legal immigration status.“Our government will always be there for those that need it most, but taxpayer-funded social assistance should not go to people living in Canada illegally,” said Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services. “These changes will protect taxpayer dollars and ensure these programs are there for the people who they were intended to support.”Federal Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner had called for the change last week, saying the tribunal decision undermined core principles of Canada’s immigration system — that people should enter legally and commit to becoming self-sufficient quickly.