Ontario BBQ owner who defied lockdowns scrambles to meet court-mandated financial hurdle

A former MP is calling for donations for the legal costs of an Ontario BBQ business owner fined for defying public health orders.Derek Sloan called for donations for Adam Skelly in a recent email blast.“Before pastors, before the Freedom Convoy, Adam Skelly exploded onto the scene by opening up his restaurant, Adamson BBQ, defying the lockdowns and became the first business owner in the history of Canada (even North America) to be arrested for defying a public health order,” Sloan wrote.Early in 2020, Adam opened his BBQ restaurant in Etobicoke, ON notwithstanding lockdown orders. The police changed his locks, but he broke into his own restaurant, defying the orders. More than 250 police, including horse-mounted cavalry, came to drag Skelly to jail.“And even after all that, the powers that be went after his father with his own business licence and if that’s not enough they sued Adam for $187,000 to collect on their outrageous enforcement action,” Sloan wrote.Skelly has a landmark constitutional challenge of the COVID lockdowns set to be heard in court in October 2024. He has shut down his businesses and is now living on his own farm in Alberta.Sloan recently interviewed Skelly on the former’s Rumble channel FundingTheFight. Skelly said he opened the first Adamson BBQ in 2016 and started new locations in Aurora and Etobicoke.“It was within weeks of the of the third one opening at the first lockdown hit. Our sales went down at the location 50 to 70%. I was told just do take out, the customers didn't support. We had 60 employees in there; it was becoming increasingly hard to pay them,” Skelly said.“And right from the beginning, I was tuned into some alternative news sources and I was doing my own research…including FOIA requests that I put into the Ontario government to find out about the [allegedly] surging hospital admissions. When I got those results back, I was not surprised to see that the admissions were the lowest they had been in a decade.”Skelly said his business was “very successful” in its first two days opened illegally. It was locked by the government on the third. After breaking into his own business, he was charged with trespassing and “dragged away.”“I was dragged away, just a disgusting perp walk 300 metres up the street in front of all the TV cameras, I was charged with mischief under 5,000 [dollars] for destroying the locks that they put on my property. I was charged with obstructing police officers for entering my own property. There's another charge there too, that I can't recall,” Skelly said.“I spent two days in jail where I was subjected to, frankly, kidnapping and abuse. This caused, inevitably, the destruction of my entire business.”The case argues the government called an unnecessary emergency that caused many small businesses to go under. The challenge also argues reasonable alternatives were intentionally ignored to establish the emergency.The challenge took three years to have a hearing date granted. However to keep its scheduled date in October 2024, Skelly’s team must raise $32,000 for security costs by January 20. Otherwise, the case will be tossed.“The government has argued the case is frivolous and therefore they need security for costs, but the truth is they're afraid!” wrote Sloan.“They do not want this case to be heard.”Chris Weisdorf co-founder and director of Concerned Constituents of Canada (CCC), told Sloan the challenge is against the Attorney General of Ontario and the medical officer of health care in Toronto, Dr. Eileen de Villa."We are suing based on the preponderance of evidence. This is the difference between this case and any other case, it was submitted way back then, so they can't say they didn't know; they can't say the evidence is new,” Weisdorf explained.“As far as I know, it is the only case in the world which has this type of vast and comprehensive evidence. That's why this case has to be heard.”Witnesses who have made submissions and are ready to testify include the following, with their contributions:Dr. Byram Bridle: asymptomatic transmission, variants, PCR tests;Dr. Harvey Risch: reasonable alternative treatments;Dr. William Matt Briggs: statistical risk analysis;Dr. Gilbert Berdine: diagnosis and lethality, reliability of PCR testing;Dr. Douglas Allen: economic analysis;Dr. Joel Kettner: public health measures.Sloan called for donors to give $32,000, otherwise “evidence already on record will never see the light of day.”“This case must be heard. Adam was the first business owner to stand out on a limb and became a major focal point for the freedom movement in Canada. We can't let this case get tossed on a technicality,” Sloan said.Donations can be sent to fundingthefight@proton.me, password “freedom” with “Adam” in the memo.