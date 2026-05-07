Ontario begins pre-development work on new nuclear station

TORONTO — Ontario’s government announced it is moving ahead with early planning and development work for the proposed Bruce C nuclear project, a large-scale expansion tied to the province’s long-term electricity strategy.Speaking at a press conference hosted at Kinectrics, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce said the province has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a cost-sharing and recovery agreement with Bruce Power to begin planning work for the project.The proposed project would add up to 4,800 megawatts of nuclear generation capacity, enough electricity to power an estimated 4.8 million homes. The province said planning and pre-development activities are expected to cost $300 million and be completed by 2030.Officials said Ontario’s electricity demand is expected to increase by up to 90% by 2050 as the economy becomes more electrified. The province said the project is part of its long-term energy plan aimed at avoiding future electricity shortages and maintaining grid reliability..“Nuclear is the long-term solution for our economy,” Lecce said during the announcement.The province said the project could contribute $238 billion to Canada’s GDP, create approximately 18,900 construction jobs and support 6,700 permanent positions once operational.Ontario Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Daniel Tisch said stable electricity supply is becoming increasingly important for economic growth and industrial expansion.“Growth requires capacity and competitiveness relies on systems that are stable and scalable,” Tisch said during the press conference.Eric Chassard, president and CEO of Bruce Power, said the announcement marks an important step in preparing for future electricity demand.He said planning work will include technology selection, workforce planning, environmental assessment work and consultation with municipalities and indigenous communities.According to the province, Bruce Power began a federal impact assessment process in 2024, the first stage in the approval process for new large-scale nuclear generation projects.Bruce Power currently operates eight reactors at the Bruce A and Bruce B generating stations. The province said 95% of Bruce Power’s spending currently remains in Canada through its domestic supply chain.Representatives from labour organizations and industry groups also attended the event.Rebecca Caron, president of the Society of United Professionals, said projects such as Bruce C would create long-term skilled jobs and support Ontario’s electricity system.Andrew Clunis, president of the Power Workers’ Union, said the project would help Ontario prepare for increasing electricity demand while supporting unionized jobs and economic growth.