Ontario bill caps trustees, adds CEO role in education overhaul

TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced legislation that would significantly restructure the province’s education system, including changes to the role of school board trustees and the creation of new executive leadership positions.Education Minister Paul Calandra said the proposed Putting Student Achievement First Act is intended to address concerns about governance and financial management at some school boards.“Ontario’s education system must remain focused on its core responsibility: student success. In some school boards, that focus has been lost, and students are paying the price,” Calandra said in a statement.The government has placed eight school boards under provincial supervision since last year, including the Toronto District School Board and the Peel District School Board..Under the proposed legislation, elected trustees would remain but face limits on both their number and responsibilities. School boards would be capped at a maximum of 12 trustees, a threshold currently exceeded only by the Toronto District School Board, which has 22.The bill would also introduce restrictions on trustee compensation and expenses. Honorariums would be capped at $10,000, and new rules would limit spending on items such as personal electronics, association memberships, and travel, meals, and hospitality.The government said the measures are aimed at reducing what it describes as unnecessary spending.Critics of trustee reforms have argued that elected trustees play a key role in representing parents and local communities within the education system.The legislation also proposes replacing the current director of education position with a chief executive officer responsible for financial and operational oversight. The CEO would be required to have business qualifications and would lead the development of school board budgets. The position would be accountable to the Ministry of Education and could not be dismissed by trustees.In addition, a new chief education officer role would be created, reporting to the CEO and responsible for academic leadership. The position would require educational credentials, including membership in the Ontario College of Teachers or an equivalent body..The bill includes broader changes related to labour negotiations and student performance. The Council of Ontario Directors of Education would be designated as the central employer bargaining agency for English public and Catholic school boards.Proposed measures targeting student achievement include mandatory written exams on scheduled exam days for students in Grades 9 through 12. The legislation would also tie attendance to final grades, making it worth 15% for Grades 9 and 10, and 10% for Grades 11 and 12.Calandra said the reforms are intended to strengthen accountability and support educators.“Ontario’s teachers and education workers are dedicated professionals who work tirelessly every day to support students, often under challenging circumstances,” he said. “They deserve stable, accountable leadership that supports their work and puts learning first.”