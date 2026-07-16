Ontario breaks ground on $202M Windsor hospital expansion with nearly 600 beds

The Ontario government has broken ground on the new Fancsy Family Hospital in Windsor, launching a major health-care infrastructure project that provincial officials say will expand access to emergency, cancer and specialized care across Windsor-Essex.Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that the province is spending more than $202 million on the new state-of-the-art hospital, which will include more than 100 additional beds, bringing total capacity to nearly 600. The project is part of Ontario's $64 billion plan to build or upgrade more than 50 hospitals over the next decade."As Windsor-Essex continues to grow, our government is ensuring families and workers continue to have access to convenient, world-class health care services close to home," Ford said.He said the new facility will feature a 24/7 emergency department, surgical services and expanded specialized care to help connect more residents with treatment closer to home.The approximately two-million-square-foot hospital will consolidate acute-care services under one roof and include world-class cancer treatment, complex trauma services, maternal and newborn care, neurology, cardiology, critical care and additional single-patient rooms designed to improve privacy and reduce the spread of infections.Deputy Premier and Health Minister Sylvia Jones called the groundbreaking a significant milestone for the region."Our government is making historic spending to protect Ontario's health-care system, ensuring that more people in Windsor-Essex can connect to the care they need, where and when they need it," Jones said..The project forms part of the province's Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care strategy, which focuses on expanding hospital capacity and modernizing health-care infrastructure across Ontario.Windsor Regional Hospital currently serves as the regional provider for trauma care, cardiac services, stroke treatment, neurosurgery, dialysis, neonatal intensive care, pediatric care and cancer treatment for southwestern Ontario.The province noted it has already completed a previously announced $30 million expansion and renovation of Windsor Regional Hospital's cardiac catheterization laboratory and cancer centre.Ontario said it plans to spend approximately $64 billion over the next 10 years on hospital infrastructure projects expected to add roughly 3,000 new hospital beds across the province.The government is also spending more than $281 million during the 2026-27 fiscal year on infrastructure repairs and upgrades at 126 hospitals and 67 community health-care facilities, including more than $2.6 million for Windsor Regional Hospital through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO Kristin Kennedy said construction marks the beginning of a long-awaited transformation for health care in the region."This is an incredibly exciting, transformative milestone for Windsor Regional Hospital and our entire community," Kennedy said. "After today, construction will continue onsite until we cut the ribbon and open the doors of our new acute care hospital."