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Ontario career colleges fight funding cutoff after alleged ghost-student findings

Inspectors allege third parties finished courses in a single day at Academy of Learning sites
The Brampton East location is one of the franchise locations currently in court
The Brampton East location is one of the franchise locations currently in courtGoogle Street View
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OSAP
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