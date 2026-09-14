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Ontario Catholic teachers set November strike vote as talks stay stalled

OECTA says the ballot is pressure, not a walkout, with classrooms already open under expired contracts
Catholic teachers in Ontario will vote on a strike mid November
Catholic teachers in Ontario will vote on a strike mid NovemberIllustration
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Ontario
Paul Calandra
Strike
Labour
Catholic teachers
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Western Standard
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