Ontario celebrates opening of Canada’s first large-scale EV battery factory

TORONTO — Government officials, industry leaders and labour representatives gathered in Windsor to mark the opening of a major electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility that supporters say represents a significant investment in Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector.The plant, operated by NexStar Energy, is a battery manufacturing facility originally created through a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and Stellantis. Construction began in 2022 following the announcement of the project earlier that year.The facility now spans more than four million square feet and represents an investment of more than $5 billion. According to officials at the event, the plant has hired about 1,300 workers and produced its one-millionth battery cell earlier this year.Mayor Drew Dilkens said the project is one of the largest industrial investments in Windsor in decades and reflects the city’s long history in the automotive sector..“This represents one of the largest investments in Windsor in a century,” Dilkens said during the opening ceremony. “What has been built here will help power the future of Ontario and Canada for generations.”The NexStar project was first announced in March 2022, with construction beginning later that year. Battery module production started in October 2024, and the facility reached eight million construction work hours by May 2025, according to project officials. Full electrode and cell production began in November 2025.Earlier this year, LG Energy Solution announced it would acquire full ownership of the facility from Stellantis.Dennis Lee, CEO of NexStar Energy, said the Windsor location offered a skilled workforce and access to a major automotive manufacturing region.“Canada stands at a transformative moment in history,” Lee said. “The ability to store and deliver power will shape the future, and facilities like this strengthen supply chains and accelerate innovation.”.The plant is Canada’s first commercial-scale advanced battery manufacturing facility and is expected to support both electric-vehicle production and future energy storage systems.Officials say the project was supported by funding and cooperation from the federal and Ontario governments, as well as municipal leaders.Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said the investment demonstrates confidence in Canada’s manufacturing sector and workforce.“This is about creating jobs right here at home,” Joly said. “Countries that build batteries and energy storage technologies will shape the 21st-century economy.”Ontario Premier Doug Ford also highlighted the plant as part of broader efforts to expand advanced manufacturing in the province.“This plant is a game-changer for Ontario’s auto and energy storage sector,” Ford said, adding that the facility could eventually support up to 2,500 jobs once fully operational..Unifor president Lana Payne said the plant already employs hundreds of union members and represents a milestone for workers in Canada’s evolving auto industry.“Never let it be said that we cannot build big things in this country,” Payne said. “This facility is a testament to that.”According to local officials, the NexStar investment has also attracted additional projects to the region. Since 2023, Windsor has recorded dozens of new investment and expansion announcements tied to the growing battery and electric-vehicle supply chain.Organizers said the new plant is expected to play a central role in Canada’s emerging battery manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen supply chains for the North American auto industry.