Henry Hildebrandt

This image from a YouTube video posted Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 shows Church of God pastor Henry Hildebrandt speak during a service. 

 Courtesy YouTube

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a further appeal from two Ontario churches that challenged the provincial government’s violations of religious freedom through COVID-19 restrictions. 

“We are disappointed to learn that the Supreme Court determined that this was not a matter of national importance,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Hatim Kheir in a Thursday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

