Kulvinder Kaur Gill

Disciplinary proceedings against outspoken doctor Kulvinder Kaur Gill have been withdrawn by her regulator, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).  

Gill, a Greater Toronto Area physician, has significant post-graduate training in pediatrics, and allergy and clinical immunology, including scientific research in microbiology, virology and vaccinology.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill is an outstanding advocate for the people, her words during the 'Pandemic' were strong and fearless. She is a hero, one of our great heros.

oulananj
oulananj

Halleluiah

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I believe that if there was a financial audit done on all the colleges of physicians across Canada I'm sure we would find out their wealth has more than doubled in the last 3 years.

