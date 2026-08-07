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Ontario College of Teachers finds former Catholic trustee guilty of misconduct

Michael Del Grande ruled unprofessional over 2019 student exchange and gender debate comments
Michael Del Grande was ruled to have committed unprofessional conduct over a 2019 exchange
Michael Del Grande was ruled to have committed unprofessional conduct over a 2019 exchangeToronto Catholic District School Board
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