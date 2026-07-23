Ontario commits $400,000 to Rick Hansen youth accessibility summit

TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing $400,000 to help the Rick Hansen Foundation host a national Youth Leadership Summit in 2027.The two-day event will bring more than 40 young people aged 12 to 19 from across Canada to Ontario for leadership training focused on accessibility and inclusion. Participants — both with and without disabilities — will take part in workshops and collaborative activities aimed at removing barriers in their communities.Premier Doug Ford announced the funding after joining other provincial and territorial leaders to sign a Memorandum of Understanding committing to reduce physical barriers for Canadians with disabilities.“For 40 years, Rick Hansen has been inspiring Canadians and people around the world to build a future without barriers,” Ford said. “Our government is proud to support Rick’s mission with this investment to support the next generation of accessibility leaders.”