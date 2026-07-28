News

Ontario completes Etobicoke transmission line under budget

300 MW added to western GTA grid as demand projected to surge
The Etobicoke Greenway transmission project is finished
The Etobicoke Greenway transmission project is finishedCBC
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Ontario
Energy
Infrastructure
Minister Stephen Lecce
HydroOne
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Western Standard
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