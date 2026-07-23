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Ontario completes tunnel shaft for Yonge North subway extension

Major milestone advances 8-kilometre Line 1 expansion into York Region.
Yonge North subway is getting an extension
Yonge North subway is getting an extensionCBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Transit
Infrastructure
Metrolinx
Yonge North
York Region
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Western Standard
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