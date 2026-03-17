Ontario considers allowing booze at public parks and festivals

TORONTO — Ontario is considering expanding rules to allow people to bring their own alcohol to certain public events and outdoor spaces, a move the provincial government says would give residents more flexibility at community gatherings.Premier Doug Ford said the proposal would apply primarily to cultural festivals and parks, where individuals could bring a glass of wine or beer and consume it responsibly. Organizers or venues that want to sell alcohol would still be required to obtain appropriate licences through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.“We’re talking about general venues, cultural venues outside,” Ford said. “If you want to go to a park, if you want to go to a cultural event, then you can have a glass of wine or a beer.”The idea builds on previous temporary measures that allowed alcohol consumption in some public spaces during special occasions. Ford said the province wants to expand those permissions more broadly, particularly for outdoor events.The proposal could also extend to a wider range of venues, although Ford said any indoor locations, such as movie theatres, would still need to apply for approval through existing licensing processes..Some event organizers have raised concerns that allowing people to bring their own alcohol could reduce on-site sales, which are often a significant source of revenue for festivals. Ford downplayed those concerns, suggesting many attendees would still purchase food and drinks from vendors.“If they can’t sell it now, why would they be concerned?” he said, adding that people attending festivals would likely continue supporting local businesses.Details of the plan, including how it would be regulated and enforced, have not yet been finalized. The government has not specified when the changes could take effect.The proposal comes as Ontario continues to loosen alcohol rules in recent years, including expanding retail availability and permitting consumption in select public parks.Further information is expected as the province moves forward with policy decisions tied to upcoming legislative and regulatory changes.