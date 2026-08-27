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Ontario considers unexplained wealth orders to seize crime-linked assets

New tool would force owners to prove property came from legal sources.
Supporters say the orders would disrupt money laundering and organized crime by making it harder to hide dirty money
Supporters say the orders would disrupt money laundering and organized crime by making it harder to hide dirty money Made with Grok Imagine
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Ontario
Crime
Money Laundering
Doug Ford
Justice
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Western Standard
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