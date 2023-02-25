Laith Marouf

A selfie of Laith Marouf, which he posted to Twitter on July 6th, 2022, under the caption, “At the Lincoln Memorial, telling him what I think of his shitty colony.”

 Courtesy Laith Marouf/Twitter

Ontario telecommunications industry consultant Mark Goldberg, who helped expose Community Media Advocacy Centre consultant Laith Marouf, said people were aware of him, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.  

“Too many people in Ottawa knew about this funding and didn’t act on the information and didn’t speak out,” said Goldberg in a submission to the House of Commons Heritage Committee. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

guest399
guest399

Besides all the other odious things the Liberals do, they are also a hate machine. They are united under hate, they project hate and the foster and support hate. Hate gets them votes, so they want as much of it as possible.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Need any more proof that the Trudeau liberals are an evil terrorist organization?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.