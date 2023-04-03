Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said Freedom Convoy protestor Christine DeCaire was acquitted by the Ontario Court of Justice on all charges against her. 

“I feel very fortunate to have this dealt with and over already,” said DeCaire in a Monday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

And, what are the consequences to the police for making her go through all of this? The process is the punishment. The police are not governed by the charter.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Only Freedom Matters Now. It i the same process for anyone that defends themselves from violence on their own property. The REAL victim is dragged through the process with the end result of personal bankruptcy.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Sooo true, Richard.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Exactly

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Sooo true! And the bill was footed by taxpayers. Pretty disgusting! This is what power in the wrong hands does.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Good news!

Another good example of a Fascist state. When you have a PM, Justin Turdiot (propped up by Jagmeet Singh) and the legacy media (CBC, CTV, Global News, The Toronto (Red) Star et cetera), police, banks and the phone companies in lockstep, that is the definition of FASCISM.

It's about to get worse with the Censorship Bill aka Bill C-11.

Welcome to Canukistan.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Woodrow George. [thumbup] Also I literally could care less what other provinces think of Alberta (Saskatchewan is the exception). Ms. Smith, lets GO!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.