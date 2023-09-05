Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander

 Courtesy Media Bezirgan/Twitter

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled Grade 12 St. Joseph’s Catholic High School student Josh Alexander can remove himself from parental control. 

“Accordingly, Josh has not been permitted to advance an appeal of the suspension and exclusion decisions independently from his parents,” said Ontario Superior Court Justice Jaye Hooper in a ruling. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

What a mess governments have created for us.

