Windsor Blockade

Windsor Blockade

The Democracy Fund (TDF) lawyers have secured an unqualified withdrawal of criminal charges against a Windsor man who was part of the Freedom Convoy protest in Windsor in February, 2022.

Eric Lemmon was charged with mischief and disobeying a court order when he retained TDF to defend him against these charges in May, 2023. A two-day trial was set to commence on Aug. 14, however, the Crown withdrew the charges Aug. 1, telling Justice Le Roy of the Ontario Court of Justice that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.  

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Seems the only way for the common man to get a fair trial against this oppressive regime, is via greater funding such as the Democracy Fund. We are in a sorry condition in a once great country. New government NOW.

Report Add Reply
Alterego64
Alterego64

Honk Honk!!!!!

The sound of "freedom"

Majority of charges have been dropped due to the fat our Charter Of Rights was violated. Toxic jab mandates, lockdowns, discrimination agains those smart enough to not get the jab....

There never was a pandemic, it was always a political Plandemic, nothing more

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Tamara goes to court, while Mendacino and Lametti were demoted and Teflon Trudeau, continues on like nothing happened.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

God willing, justice and true will be the outcome. Lich, and many others have been persecuted by the liberal government and it's like. These people need to be held accountable. Hold the line!

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

It's not "prosecution", it's "persecution"...

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.