The Ontario Divisional Court has dismissed prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO).
“In my view, the Decision of the ICRC (Inquiries, Complaints, and Reports Committee) adequately and reasonably considered Dr. Peterson’s statements in the context of the College’s statutory mandate to regulate the profession in the public interest,” said Ontario Divisional Court Justice Paul Schabas in a Wednesday ruling.
“It considered and proportionately balanced the impact of imposing a SCERP (specified continuing education or remedial program) on Dr. Peterson’s right to freedom of expression protected by Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”
Peterson said in January the CPO is demanding he take a course about social media etiquette.
“BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies,” he said.
BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticizing @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023
He has to take social media training, with reports documenting his progress. If he objects, he will face an in-person tribunal hearing and suspension or revocation of his clinical psychologist licence.
Peterson said in January he will be initiating a constitutional challenge over his psychologist licence being at risk of being suspended, but has little faith it will succeed.
“And I can't believe I am now faced with the necessity of doing such things and not believing they will work,” he said.
I am mounting a constitutional challenge but have little faith in the remaining integrity of the Canadian judiciary. And I can't believe I am now faced with the necessity of doing such things and not believing they will work.— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 3, 2023
He confirmed he would be initiating a lawsuit after Twitter executive Elon Musk said he did not want his psychologist licence to be suspended.
Peterson has been registered with the CPO as a clinical psychologist since 1999. However, he stopped seeing patients in 2017 and no longer has a clinical practice.
Since 2018, it has received complaints about his public statements. While some of these complaints have been formal, many were tweeted to the CPO and often involved his views on topics such as gender ideology, racism, overpopulation and COVID-19 restrictions.
The CPO sent a letter to Peterson in October referring to the competing interests of his freedom of expression and his obligations as a regulated professional.
“The Panel in no way disagrees that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees Dr. Peterson a right to freedom of expression,” it said.
“However, the Panel believes that as a Member of the College of Psychologists of Ontario, Dr. Peterson also owes a duty to the public and to the profession to conduct himself in a way that is consistent with professional standards and ethics.”
He declined to sign the undertaking it proposed, saying he is “prepared to vigorously defend his rights to free expression which the College has acknowledged are a factor in these proceedings.”
The ICRC found Peterson appeared to be making degrading comments about a former client and offensive jokes on the Joe Rogan Experience. It expressed concern that by referring to American actor Elliot Page as her and his deadname and equating former Ottawa city councillor Catherine McKenney to an object, he was demeaning, degrading and unprofessional.
Peterson’s two arguments in this case were the ICRC failed to balance his freedom of expression and the statutory objectives of the CPO and failed to meet the standard of justification, transparency and intelligibility.
Schabas disagreed with Peterson’s opinion on the freedom of expression argument. He said it is “clear from the ‘history and context of the proceedings’ that the Panel was well aware of the importance of the value of freedom of expression and Dr. Peterson’s position respecting it, and appropriately balanced freedom of expression with the College’s statutory objectives.”
The decision not providing a detailed discussion of the value of freedom of expression does not mean the ICRC did not consider it. Furthermore, it should not be expected to do so because it is a screening body.
It had three options in dealing with his case: send the matter to a disciplinary hearing, not respond, or order sensitivity training. By ordering the training, he said it proposed a proportionate, reasonable option to maintain professional standards and protect freedom of expression.
Schabas disagreed with the order lacking justification, intelligibility, and transparency. The ICRC identified language used by him which it was concerned was degrading, demeaning, and unprofessional.
This concern is entitled to deference. It was unnecessary to engage in whether his comments were supported by facts or his honest opinion, as the concern arises from the nature of the language used.
Therefore, the panel focused on the harms from the language used, noting its concerns included undermining public trust in psychologists and trust in the CPO’s trust to regulate the profession. It expressed concerns these comments raise questions about his ability to carry out his responsibilities.
Schabas concluded by saying the judicial review would be denied.
“The applicant shall pay the respondent costs, as agreed, in the amount of $25,000,” he said.
(16) comments
When we allow and promote Marxist ideologists to interpret law we are a Marxist state, not a democracy. Another win for Chairman Mao, another loss for Canada
A pandemic of being woke has spread among the professions over the years. As a recently retired Chartered Accountant or CPA as we are now referred to, it sickens me when I receive the provincial and national journals. Why you ask, because the articles relate to ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) or DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and related topics like solar, wind or electric vehicles. At one time the articles focused on what we as advisors could do to enhance our clients business!!
I know the society representing lawyers has fallen into the same pit. Lord save us.
Another indication that the courts in Canada are broken. Judges now sitting on the courts don't care about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the Constitution. They only work to uphold the Lieberal orthodoxy in Canada and to heck with the rights of Canadians.
I'm wondering if there is a court in the land that isn't compromised.
"The Panel in no way disagrees that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees Dr. Peterson a right to freedom of expression,” it said.
That's a lie. Welcome to Salem.
Hello 1984. Stay strong Dr. Peterson, we support you!
This is a depressingly wrong decision. The most that may be said of Peterson's comments is that "someone felt insulted by them". How is he responsible for another person's feelings? And who is to say that that person truly is feeling the way the person claims to be feeling and is not simply making those claims to get someone else in trouble? This is not a measure of justice.
Ahh, remember the days when there was faith in the legal system as credible institutions. Sure, there was a spattering of bias and conflicts of interest but now they have become wastelands of 3rd world abject corruption to the point it may be unfixable. In fact, judges, politicians et al seem to know they're corrupt but don't even care.
Once Blippi Trudoh loses the next election, the new majority government should open up the Charter of Rights, update it, close the loopholes and make it more like the US Constitution, which is stronger.
The court is wrong by a mile. Our charter is too selective and our constitution eviscerated by our courts. There are no protected personal frwedoms left in Canada. We were warned of this by Mr Bonheoffer
Whether it’s a college of physicians or the College of Psychologists of Ontario, these organizations have become corrupted. It’s not surprising that Dr. Peterson was found guilty because he doesn’t follow the progressive leftist ideology of these institutions.
[thumbup]
How can anyone have anything but contempt for every institution in Canada
It's just another corrupted judge in a corrupted legal system, nothing to worry about... Meanwhile never forget the #Coutts4 now held for 556 days without bail.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
