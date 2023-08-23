Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy Jordan Peterson

The Ontario Divisional Court has dismissed prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s case against the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO). 

“In my view, the Decision of the ICRC (Inquiries, Complaints, and Reports Committee) adequately and reasonably considered Dr. Peterson’s statements in the context of the College’s statutory mandate to regulate the profession in the public interest,” said Ontario Divisional Court Justice Paul Schabas in a Wednesday ruling. 

(16) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

When we allow and promote Marxist ideologists to interpret law we are a Marxist state, not a democracy. Another win for Chairman Mao, another loss for Canada

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

A pandemic of being woke has spread among the professions over the years. As a recently retired Chartered Accountant or CPA as we are now referred to, it sickens me when I receive the provincial and national journals. Why you ask, because the articles relate to ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) or DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) and related topics like solar, wind or electric vehicles. At one time the articles focused on what we as advisors could do to enhance our clients business!!

I know the society representing lawyers has fallen into the same pit. Lord save us.

rianc
rianc

Another indication that the courts in Canada are broken. Judges now sitting on the courts don't care about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the Constitution. They only work to uphold the Lieberal orthodoxy in Canada and to heck with the rights of Canadians.

eldon628
eldon628

I'm wondering if there is a court in the land that isn't compromised.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"The Panel in no way disagrees that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees Dr. Peterson a right to freedom of expression,” it said.

That's a lie. Welcome to Salem.

WCanada
WCanada

Hello 1984. Stay strong Dr. Peterson, we support you!

Mila
Mila

This is a depressingly wrong decision. The most that may be said of Peterson's comments is that "someone felt insulted by them". How is he responsible for another person's feelings? And who is to say that that person truly is feeling the way the person claims to be feeling and is not simply making those claims to get someone else in trouble? This is not a measure of justice.

guest1019
guest1019

Ahh, remember the days when there was faith in the legal system as credible institutions. Sure, there was a spattering of bias and conflicts of interest but now they have become wastelands of 3rd world abject corruption to the point it may be unfixable. In fact, judges, politicians et al seem to know they're corrupt but don't even care.

Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Once Blippi Trudoh loses the next election, the new majority government should open up the Charter of Rights, update it, close the loopholes and make it more like the US Constitution, which is stronger.

Alberta1234
Alberta1234

The court is wrong by a mile. Our charter is too selective and our constitution eviscerated by our courts. There are no protected personal frwedoms left in Canada. We were warned of this by Mr Bonheoffer

Jasper425
Jasper425

Whether it’s a college of physicians or the College of Psychologists of Ontario, these organizations have become corrupted. It’s not surprising that Dr. Peterson was found guilty because he doesn’t follow the progressive leftist ideology of these institutions.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

How can anyone have anything but contempt for every institution in Canada

northrungrader
northrungrader

It's just another corrupted judge in a corrupted legal system, nothing to worry about... Meanwhile never forget the #Coutts4 now held for 556 days without bail.

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup][thumbup]

weiss.rick1
weiss.rick1

[thumbup]

