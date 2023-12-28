Ontario Court of Appeal dismisses vaccine passport case as moot

A vaccine passport case brought forth to the Ontario Court of Appeal by eight Canadians has been dismissed as moot because the mandates have been dropped. They are represented by the Justice Centre of Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).It is law in Canada that policy decisions hold up to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, or that the violation of those rights was demonstrably justified. The JCCF first brought the vaccine mandate case forward in 2022 on behalf of the eight Ontario residents, but it was struck down as ‘moot’ in a strictly defined legal sense. The decision was appealed, but the court upheld its previous decision and ruled it is not beneficial to Canadians to see the case through, Police On Guard For Thee reported..The claimants include a nurse who was pregnant at the time of the mandates, a vaccine-injured woman, business owners “appalled at having to discriminate against long-standing clients,” and people who suffer from chronic health issues that were afraid of an adverse reaction from the vaccine. Each of them were denied exemptions from the vaccine mandate. In their filing, the group complained about the narrow criteria for obtaining exemptions. Some of the claimants were unable to receive treatment for their existing conditions due to the mandate, some were forced to leave their jobs, and others had to deny service based on health status “to avoid the threat of outrageous fines or jail time.”“This is an incredible injustice to these plaintiffs and to all Canadians who have been negatively affected by the actions of our governments during the covid fiasco,” Police On Guard For Thee wrote.