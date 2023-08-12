William Whatcott

William Whatcott returned to the University of Regina campus. 

 Courtesy CBC

The Ontario Court of Appeal has granted a new trial for Christian activist William Whatcott, who was charged with wilful promotion of hatred after protesting the 2016 Toronto Pride Parade. 

“The Court did not adopt the Crown’s argument that criticizing sexual behaviour is the equivalent of advocating for the eradication of a group,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)-funded lawyer Hatim Kheir in a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It comical but revealing that the woketard terrorist judges in our “justice” system (lol) only go after White Christians

They are TERRIFIED of going after Muslims over the same “homophobia” issues and remarks

But White Christians are fair game as always for the Marxist Trudeau infected terrorists

It’s impossible to describe how corrupt this country is

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.