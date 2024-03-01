Ontario court rules 12-month sentence too long for sexually assaulting a child

The Ontario Court of Appeal has struck down on constitutional grounds a minimum 12-month sentence for offenders who sexually abuse or assault a minor. The amendment means pedophiles can molest children without having to endure a 12-month or longer sentence. .The change was made under section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada on Thursday, February 29, by Judges James C. MacPherson, Lorne Sossin, and Jill M. Copeland. .“For these reasons,” the court documents state, “mandatory minimum for sexual assault set out in s. 271(a) of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional, and pursuant to s. 52(1) of the Constitution Act, 1982, of no force or effect.".This is a developing story, more to come…