An Ontario court has struck down a Waterloo school board’s mandatory land acknowledgement policy for school councils, ruling the board exceeded its legal authority by imposing the practice and prohibiting debate on the issue.The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled Wednesday that the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) had no jurisdiction to require school councils to open their meetings with land acknowledgements.The legal challenge was brought by Dr. Geoffrey Horsman, a biochemistry professor, father of three and member of the Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School Council, with the assistance of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).The school council had begun opening its meetings with indigenous land acknowledgements without ever holding a discussion or vote on the practice.In early 2025, Horsman requested the matter be debated at a future council meeting.However, on May 9, 2025, a school official informed Horsman the board required land acknowledgements at all school council meetings and the issue was not open to debate.The board’s system administrator of equity and inclusive education, Vinay Tiwari, subsequently confirmed the practice was mandatory and school councils were prohibited from questioning or discussing it.In an October 29, 2025, email, the board said “territorial acknowledgements will continue to be part of School Council and WRDSB gatherings,” adding that questioning equity-focused initiatives “risks undermining the dignity of members of our community.”Horsman launched a legal challenge arguing mandatory land acknowledgements ran contrary to his belief in the inherent dignity and equality of all people and violated his constitutionally protected freedom of conscience.He also argued the board’s prohibition on debating the issue violated his freedom of expression under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms..While the court did not address the constitutional arguments, it ruled the board’s decisions to impose mandatory land acknowledgements on school councils “were made without jurisdiction and are of no force.”The court ordered the school council to reach “its own decision” on whether to continue the practice and whether to allow debate on the issue.Horsman welcomed the ruling, saying parents must be able to hold school boards accountable.“Parents are ultimately responsible for their children’s education, and the Education Act recognizes that parents must hold public schools accountable—not the other way around,” said Horsman.“I’m grateful that the court upheld the Education Act, and I’m deeply thankful for the assistance of the Justice Centre.”Constitutional lawyer Hatim Kheir said the decision affirmed the independence of school councils.“We are pleased to hear that the independence of school councils has been affirmed,” said Kheir.“This is an important vehicle for parents to voice their concerns and hold school boards accountable. Now the KCI Council can decide for itself if it should open meetings with land acknowledgements.”The ruling does not prohibit school councils from conducting land acknowledgements but leaves the decision in their own hands rather than those of the school board.