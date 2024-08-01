News

Ontario court rules taxpayers should not have to fund man’s ‘feminization’ face transplant

Ontario court rules taxpayers should not have to fund man’s ‘feminization’ face transplant
Ontario court rules taxpayers should not have to fund man’s ‘feminization’ face transplant Johns Hopkins Medicine
Loading content, please wait...
Gender Dysphoria
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Ontario Health Insurance Plan
transgender movement in Canada
taxpayer-funded
facial feminization surgery

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news