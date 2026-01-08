Ontario court upholds order to seek Doug Ford’s personal phone logs for government business

Requests followed “no activity” on government phone

The case stems from access-to-information requests made under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) by political scientist Dr. Brooks Fallis and an unnamed journalist.

They initially sought call-log records for Ford’s official government cellphone for specific periods in late 2020 and early 2021, and Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2022 — including caller names and numbers, and the time and duration of calls.

Cabinet Office released invoices for the premier’s official phone for several months, but they showed no phone call activity. Cabinet Office confirmed there were no calls made on the government-issued device during the periods requested.

The requesters then sought call logs tied to Ford’s personal cellphone number, arguing the invoices suggested he used another phone for government-related calls.