The Ontario Divisional Court ruled against parental rights activist Ann Gillies after she sought a judicial review over being blocked from giving a speech objecting to the pride flag at a school board meeting.

“In paying ‘respectful attention’ to the board’s reasons, there is no difficulty in understanding the reasoning process that led to the decision that was made,” said a panel of Ontario Divisional Court judges in a ruling.

