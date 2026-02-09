News

Ontario dairy farmers dumped 10.2 million litres of milk in November

Ontario dairy farmers are really milking it — 4.9% of the milk supply in the province, or 10.2 million litres, was dumped in November 2025 alone.
Milk dumping
Milk dumpingPhoto Credit: ChatGPT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Supply Management
Dairy
Supply management Canada
Ontario dairy farmers
Ontario dairy
Canadian dairy
dairy dumping
Ontario dairy farmers dumped 10.2 million litres of milk
millions litres of milk dumped
milk dumping
Milk dumping Ontario

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news