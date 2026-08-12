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Ontario deploys first Joint Air Support Unit helicopter in Peel

New H-125 aircraft aimed at auto theft, organized crime and dangerous driving
The new helicopter will work to track stolen vehicles and support investigations into organized crime
The new helicopter will work to track stolen vehicles and support investigations into organized crimedawngallaghermurphympp.ca
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Helicopter
Ontario
Doug Ford
Peel Police
Auto Theft
Air Support
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Western Standard
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