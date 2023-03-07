Doctor's office

Doctor's office 

 Courtesy Ed Hunter/CBC

Ontario physician Dr. Akbar Nauman Khan has had his licence revoked after treating a patient without cancer for it and assisting a cancer patient in a way which aggravated it. 

“Dr. Khan had a casual disregard for the welfare of these patients,” said the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT) in a ruling. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.