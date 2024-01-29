Ontario doctor loses licence and pursues court action

Ontario doctor Mark Trozzi is taking his fight to court, having lost his licence after a tribunal accused him of spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19.On January 25, a tribunal for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) revoked Trozzi's medical licence. The tribunal ruled he had committed professional misconduct by spreading "misinformation" about COVID-19 and making statements critical of COVID-19 public health policies and recommendations.Derek Sloan interviewed Trozzi on January 29 for the Funding the Fight Rumble channel and appealed for public support in an email blast."Thus ends this lengthy saga and a tribunal battle that was stacked against Trozzi from the beginning," he wrote."You'll remember the tricks, delays and questionable rulings that prevented certain key witnesses from testifying and a tribunal that ignored the key arguments on free speech and Charter rights."Trozzi stepped aside from practice at the beginning of COVID-19, but returned to see patients at the practice of Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, another physician who had her licence pulled for comments about COVID-19. The day Trozzi started, the college suspended his licence.Since Luchkiw's practice has shut down, several of her patients have died. A patient who had chronic pain and was in palliative care committed suicide.The CPSO began hearings for Trozzi on June 13 2023 and made its ruling against him in October. However, it had not issued a penalty until recently. Even so, days prior to a hearing date for Trozzi on November 10 2023, the CPSO announced it would add new evidence from Trozzi's social media postings to insist on his dismissal.In a June 1 2023 interview on the Funding the Fight Rumble channel, Michael Alexander, a Toronto lawyer who represented the doctors, said their challenge may not be over.Alexander said he had only seen licences permanently revoked when a doctor was sexually inappropriate with a patient. He said in one case a doctor who threatened to kill his wife was suspended only a few months. Even so, doctors such as Chris Shoemaker, Patrick Phillips and Kulvinder Gill, have also faced disciplinary hearings before the CPSO over COVID-19-related matters."It's boggling my mind that they're actually considering a permanent revocation of their licences for simply having a different opinion about COVID," Alexander said.Alexander said the doctors he defended had paid a steep financial price and public support had helped make their fight possible. Dr. Trozzi said it's more than his practice at stake."I stopped making an income long before they suspended my licence because I knew the gravity of the situation. I knew how misleading and deceptive and dangerous this entire COVID agenda has been, especially these misrepresented genetic injections that have caused tremendous harm," Trozzi explained."The idea that this is about me and my licence, no, I sold my house and committed myself to trying to save my country and to try to make sure there's a place for perhaps my grandchildren to live free, respectable lives."The courts can overturn a tribunal's decision not only if it is unreasonable, but even if it is incorrect in some respect. Sloan encouraged people to donate to Trozzi's legal defence via Etransfer to fundingthefight@proton.me with the password "Freedom" and "Dr. Trozzi" in the memo line.