Former Ontario physician Dr. Patrick Phillips entered a plea of 'no contest' in his case with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO).
“As a result, I was convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical licence was revoked,” said Phillips in a Wednesday tweet.
The CPSO ordered he appear before a panel to be reprimanded, the registrar revoke his licence, and costs of $6,000 which he has to pay by July 6.
“We will be seeking a review of the college motion decision because the hearing panel simply refused to address our key submission, which was the registrar, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, did not have reasonable and probable grounds to order investigations of the doctors,” said the doctors’ lawyer Michael Alexander.
“Also, the panel ignored our submission the college failed to establish the doctors had violated a standard of practice.”
While it seems to crazy to say, Phillips said he's been filled with peace, forgiveness, and gratitude from this experience. He holds no ill will towards the Ontario government or CPSO.
The former physician went on to say this shows how much he changed his perspective over the last year. Through countless hours of meditation and sitting with the pain and misery, he said “the light on the other side grows brighter and brighter.”
While he has been exploring this inward path, Phillips said he has been fighting the legal path of trying to find justice to change the world and organizations such as the CPSO. Needless to say, the latter course was met with consistent failures and no peace.
Phillips continued by saying he realized people cannot have true peace in their hearts when they put their trust in material or worldly items. As long as he believed in his medical licence, job, or institutions, such as courts, or the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms would keep him safe, he would never be.
He called true safety “realizing we are actually spiritual beings who are dreaming a separate, miserable, human bodily existence.”
Many people have asked Phillips what he is going to do for work now. He does not know, but says he has hope for the future.
“You don't always feel it when disaster hits, but, like riding a bike, you learn to bring yourself back to the truth that we are always safe.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(7) comments
Cancel culture; now choices are being cancelled. Now, individual choices are being cancelled. What does this mean to our freedoms?
Professional bodies across Canada have been taken over by the woke left and now target anyone who dares opposes their Orwellian ways. These bodies then hold a kangaroo court before summarily finding those before it guilty. Like the courts, they can no longer be trusted to act for the good of society.
College of Physicians and Surgeons basically everywhere are corrupt minions of the cabal and will be replaced.
Welcome to Trudeau’s Orwellian infected fascist Canada
Carrying out every order to kill us off from their ChiCom paymasters in Beijing
Is forced organ harvesting to follow forced injections?
Stay tuned
In terms of what he can do for work...can he be licensed for Alberta?
I can’t believe this Shyyyte is still going on. The persecution of people who think freely and em want to make their own choices is disgusting. What ever happened to my body my choice? Or that only for people the government approves of? These Gestapo tactics need to stop.
Well, that makes me all the more likely to get medical advice from him.
