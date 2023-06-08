Patrick Phillips

Patrick Phillips 

 Courtesy Patrick Phillips/Twitter

Former Ontario physician Dr. Patrick Phillips entered a plea of 'no contest' in his case with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). 

“As a result, I was convicted of multiple counts of professional misconduct, was declared incompetent, and my medical licence was revoked,” said Phillips in a Wednesday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(7) comments

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Cancel culture; now choices are being cancelled. Now, individual choices are being cancelled. What does this mean to our freedoms?

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Professional bodies across Canada have been taken over by the woke left and now target anyone who dares opposes their Orwellian ways. These bodies then hold a kangaroo court before summarily finding those before it guilty. Like the courts, they can no longer be trusted to act for the good of society.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

College of Physicians and Surgeons basically everywhere are corrupt minions of the cabal and will be replaced.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Welcome to Trudeau’s Orwellian infected fascist Canada

Carrying out every order to kill us off from their ChiCom paymasters in Beijing

Is forced organ harvesting to follow forced injections?

Stay tuned

Report Add Reply
CN
CN

In terms of what he can do for work...can he be licensed for Alberta?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I can’t believe this Shyyyte is still going on. The persecution of people who think freely and em want to make their own choices is disgusting. What ever happened to my body my choice? Or that only for people the government approves of? These Gestapo tactics need to stop.

Report Add Reply
debzepick
debzepick

Well, that makes me all the more likely to get medical advice from him.

Report Add Reply

