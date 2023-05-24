An Ontario doctor stripped of his medical license because of outspokenness against the COVID-19 vaccine told the National Citizens’ Inquiry a majority of pregnant women who received the vaccine miscarried.
Dr. Christopher Shoemaker, a doctor since 1977, gave his testimony on the NCI’s final day of hearings May 19. It was released by the inquiry on Wednesday.
He did emergency medicine in Ontario and BC, later doing family practice on two military bases in Ontario. From 2020 to 2022 he worked in direct patient care at the West Ottawa COVID-19 care clinic and was part of the Eastern Ontario response team to COVID-19.
“I had to speak to the greatest issue of childhood mortality and morbidity ever to happen in my 70 years on this planet,” Shoemaker said.
“What we're have been forced to fight here with COVID-19 is … a subtle, purposeful, immunologic poison that's been put into our bodies, and for which there was a plan.”
Shoemaker lost hits medical licence for his past outspokenness.
“Speaking these truths was something they considered not compatible with me being a licenced physician in Ontario,” he said.
“When I learned what I learned, I felt I had to go out and speak the real truth, even if it was just independent videographers that were covering me. And so I did that.”
Denmark only allowed COVID-19 vaccines for minors if both children and their parents agreed. Then they disallowed them for minors altogether on Sept. 1, 2022. When Canada continued, Shoemaker stood or knelt for 10 straight days in protest at Toronto City Hal.
“Our countries here on this side of the Atlantic Ocean are still suggesting inappropriately that these shots be given to children of any age,” the doctor lamented.
“The shots are immunotoxic to everyone that receives it, whether you're 50 or whether you're five years of age. It’s worse in childhood because the children have such a strong immune system ... [and] react to spike being inappropriately in their cells.”
Whereas the polio shot has “80 viral entities” that do not reproduce, the COVID-19 vaccines have 40 trillion mRNAs, something Shoemaker called a “problematic … sludge.”
“When you give this sludge into the bodies of children, you are making your innate immune system not develop the kinds of things that keep you safe... You need a strong innate immune system that has not been hijacked by an inappropriate item put into you at age five.”
Shoemaker said unlike the viral content of normal vaccines, the mRNA make the body’s cells turn into “factories” to produce more spike proteins. The body treats the cells as foreign bodies, essentially making the immune system attack the organs where spike proteins are found. He said the same thing would happen if someone received an organ donation but had no drugs to suppress the immune response.
“Forty thousand billion mRNA is enough to go into every cell of your body. So they're all going in and they're all creating a flag... That's why the body goes after it, and that's why the attacks are so varied,” Shoemaker explained, listing myocarditis and kidney problems among the possible side effects.
“It's not the spike itself that's harming you. It's your immune system going after the spike that has changed the genetic image of your heart, and your body thinks it's not your heart, and that's why it attacks the heck out of it. This is basic immunologic science,” he said.
“You can't make something this damaging to humanity without doing it on purpose … to kill you slowly or quickly.”
Shoemaker said research that was only published within the last four weeks shows that the mRNA shots are one-third DNA and two-thirds RNA.
“Not just the flag for the RNA is on the surface, there's actually changed DNA physically inside the nucleus of your many, many cells,” he said.
“The Department of Defence in the United States … did paperwork that specifically described the injection as a … military countermeasure... If you call it a vaccine, it has to be made to vaccine standards. By calling it what they did, saying that there was an urgency to it … the standards can be dropped.”
The doctor lamented the administration of the vaccine to pregnant women.
“That golden rule was broken. The last people that should get new drugs, unproven drugs, or vaccines should be pregnant women and the fetus inside them… It's medical malpractice.”
Shoemaker said among the 75,000 pages of Pfizer data was a “post-market analysis” that included 29 pregnant women who received the vaccine.
“Twenty-eight out of 29 lost the pregnancy, a horrific number, 97% of the fetuses were lost... They thought this data would be hidden for 75 years,” he said.
“Florida hospital systems and other parts of the States that are being honest about it show that ...50 to 67% of those pregnancies are lost, either early or late. Incredible numbers. Anyone in the obstetric units really knows the truth. They've seen stillbirth numbers that are obscene. They've seen early pregnancy losses, extra bleeding, spontaneous pleadings and spontaneous abortion losses.”
Shoemaker said the spike proteins passed through the placenta and even into the fetal brain.
“Society was telling her that's the way you can protect yourself. That's the way you can protect grandma, you just do it too. We were lied to… We didn't know if it was safe or not. We now know absolutely that it's not safe.”
