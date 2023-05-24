Dr. Christopher Shoemaker

Dr. Christopher Shoemaker

An Ontario doctor stripped of his medical license because of outspokenness against the COVID-19 vaccine told the National Citizens’ Inquiry a majority of pregnant women who received the vaccine miscarried.

Dr. Christopher Shoemaker, a doctor since 1977, gave his testimony on the NCI’s final day of hearings May 19. It was released by the inquiry on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.