Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Patrick Phillips, and Dr. Crystal Luchkiw have all been vocal and public about their opposition to COVID-19 and pandemic restrictions. 

Ontario physicians Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and Dr. Patrick Phillips have been ordered to go to disciplinary hearings after failing to prove the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) should not have investigated them. 

“We will be seeking a review of the College motion decision because the hearing panel simply refused to address our key submission, which was the Registrar, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, did not have reasonable and probable grounds to order investigations of the doctors,” said the doctors’ lawyer Michael Alexander in a press release. 

