Ontario physicians Dr. Crystal Luchkiw, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and Dr. Patrick Phillips have been ordered to go to disciplinary hearings after failing to prove the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) should not have investigated them.
“We will be seeking a review of the College motion decision because the hearing panel simply refused to address our key submission, which was the Registrar, Dr. Nancy Whitmore, did not have reasonable and probable grounds to order investigations of the doctors,” said the doctors’ lawyer Michael Alexander in a press release.
“Also, the panel ignored our submission that the College had failed to establish that the doctors had violated a standard of practice.”
Luchkiw is facing two investigations from the CPSO. The investigations were commenced after it received information she issued a COVID-19 vaccine exemption to a high-risk immunocompromised patient, was deficient in infection prevention and control practices, and spread misinformation about the virus.
The CPSO determined her conduct exposed or was likely to expose patients to harm or injury. It decided to suspend her licence to protect patients until a disciplinary hearing could be held.
The CPSO said in 2021 it was investigating Trozzi for professional misconduct for making misleading, incorrect, and inflammatory comments about COVID-19 vaccines, treatments, and restrictions in emails and on social media.
Terms and conditions were imposed on Trozzi's medical licence a few months later, barring him from giving out vaccine exemptions.
His licence was suspended in December until a disciplinary hearing could determine a penalty for him.
Phillips started to be investigated in 2021 after going public about seeing his patients suffering harms from lockdowns, including those with advanced cancer walking into emergency rooms.
“I’ve never seen so many suicidal children,” said Phillips.
He said there is “something bigger than my medical career at this point because lives are being lost and we need to speak out.”
The release said a hearing panel at the CPSO ruled its restriction on freedom of expression about COVID-19 restrictions was a recommendation, not a binding rule which has the force of the law. This means Ontario doctors can no longer be prosecuted or required to undergo re-education for making comments critical of COVID-19 restrictions.
The release went on to say this case has implications for prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson’s battle with the College of Psychologists of Ontario. It said the hearing panel ruled the CPSO’s order to limit vaccine exemptions and not prescribe alternative treatments for COVID-19 were mere recommendations, which could not enforced against doctors.
Alexander said the panel “could not explain the basis for the charges brought against the doctors.”
“Since the decision does not meet the most basic standards of legal reasoning, we plan to appeal within the College and also bring another motion to deal with the implications of the decision, which could prevent the cases from going to a disciplinary hearing,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.