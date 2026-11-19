TORONTO — The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says 97% of its teacher and occasional teacher members and 97% of its education worker members voted in favour of central strike action.ETFO announced the results on Wednesday. The federation represents about 84,000 members, including roughly 80,000 public elementary teachers and occasional teachers, plus 4,000 education workers such as designated early childhood educators and support staff.“These strong strike mandates reflect the growing challenges educators face every day in schools and worksites across Ontario and underscore our members’ solidarity and support for ETFO’s bargaining team,” ETFO President David Mastin said in a news release.Mastin said members are frustrated by years of chronic underfunding and deteriorating learning and working conditions. He rejected suggestions from Education Minister Paul Calandra that the votes simply show a desire to reach fair agreements, saying the government and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education have ignored long-standing concerns for too long..WATCH: Ontario teachers vote 96% in favour of strike.WATCH: Ontario's Education Minister says high teacher strike votes mean a deal is close.The union’s bargaining priorities include smaller class sizes, addressing classroom complexity and composition, stronger health and safety protections, job security and fair compensation. Bargaining at both central tables is set to resume at the end of November.ETFO is the third major Ontario teacher union to secure a strong mandate this month. The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association reported a 98% yes vote. The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation said its teachers voted 96% in favour and its education workers 92%. The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens also reported a 96% mandate.Parents and students face the possibility of further disruption if talks fail. The Ford government has not yet issued a detailed public response to the ETFO results beyond earlier comments from Calandra on other unions’ votes.A strike mandate does not mean a strike will occur, as additional legal steps would be required.