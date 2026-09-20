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Ontario ER gambling visits nearly double after 2022 betting opening

Study finds ER visits for gambling disorders 99% above expected levels since 2022 market opening
A new study finds ER visits tied to gambling disorders ran 99% above the expected path after the province opened private online betting in 2022, with the sharpest rise among young males.
A new study finds ER visits tied to gambling disorders ran 99% above the expected path after the province opened private online betting in 2022, with the sharpest rise among young males.Illustration
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