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Ontario examining live-streamed bail hearings to increase transparency

Doug Ford speaking in Brockville
Doug Ford speaking in BrockvilleScreenshot:CPAC
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Doug Ford
Ontario bail system
bail hearings Ontario
livestream bail hearings
Ontario justice system
bail reform Canada
Ontario crime policy
Ontario correctional facilities

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