Ontario examining live-streamed bail hearings to increase transparency

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that his government is exploring the possibility of live-streaming bail hearings to the public as part of broader efforts to increase transparency in the province’s justice system.Speaking at a news conference, Ford said the proposal is one of several ideas under consideration as the province looks for ways to address concerns about repeat offenders and public safety.“We know we need to do more to fix the broken bail system and protect our province,” Ford said.He said the government is examining whether bail hearings — which are currently accessible to the public only to those who attend in person — could be broadcast online.Evidence presented during bail hearings is often subject to publication bans, and Ford did not immediately outline how live streaming would operate while complying with those restrictions.Ford also said the province is considering requiring mandatory written justifications when bail is granted to individuals accused of violent offences. He said the measure would help ensure greater consistency in judicial decisions and allow for easier public review.The premier added that implementing such a system could involve creating “an anonymous regional dashboard” to identify potential bias, promote accountability and improve public confidence in bail decisions.Ford said he plans to discuss the proposals further with Doug Downey and Michael Kerzner in the coming weeks.Responsibility for bail laws primarily falls under federal jurisdiction in Canada. Ford urged the federal government to move forward with promised reforms.“We need the federal government to follow through with their promise to reform Canada’s broken bail system and keep repeat offenders behind bars,” he said..The comments came as the province announced a Request for Qualifications to build the new Brockville Correctional Complex and expand the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre.According to the province, the project will add 295 correctional beds in eastern Ontario as part of a broader plan to create 1,436 new correctional beds across the province by 2032.Kerzner said the expansion is intended to ensure correctional facilities have the capacity to hold offenders.“When violent and repeat offenders break the law, Ontarians expect them to be held accountable,” Kerzner said in a statement. “That’s why our government is strengthening bail laws and making generational investments to expand correctional capacity across Ontario, so that we always have room to keep offenders behind bars and off our streets.”The province said increasing correctional capacity will help prevent offenders from being released due to a lack of available space.The Ford government has recently increased its focus on law-and-order issues. Last week, Downey wrote to his federal counterpart calling for changes that would allow people to legally carry and use pepper spray for self-defence. He also called for mandatory DNA collection from suspects arrested for sexual offences.