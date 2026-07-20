Ontario expands free provincial park access for veterans and active forces members

BOWMANVILLE — The Ontario government has expanded its free day-use program at provincial parks, granting eligible veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario unlimited access seven days a week, including weekends, long weekends, and statutory holidays.The change, effective immediately, removes previous weekday-only restrictions that had limited access for those unable to visit parks during regular work hours.“We are immensely grateful for the courage and sacrifices made by the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to defending our country and protecting our values of freedom and democracy,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Expanding access to our incredible provincial parks is a token of appreciation for their service and commitment.”.Eligible individuals can reserve in advance through the Ontario Parks Reservation Service or present valid identification — such as a Veteran’s Service Card, Canadian Forces Identification Card, Record of Service Card, or Temporary National Defence Identification Card — along with proof of Ontario residency and photo identification at the gate.The free entry extends to all occupants in the same vehicle, allowing veterans and active members to bring family and friends.Since the original weekday program launched in 2019, Ontario Parks has recorded more than 228,000 visits from veterans, active members, and their companions. Officials say time in nature supports physical and mental health, reduces stress, and improves well-being..Ontario is home to nearly 150,000 veterans, with approximately 9,000 Canadian Armed Forces members released from service each year. The province’s park system includes more than 340 parks and over 300 conservation reserves, protecting roughly 9.8 million hectares — an area larger than New Brunswick.Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, added that the expansion recognizes the contributions of Ontario’s veterans and serving members while encouraging families to enjoy the province’s natural spaces.Lynn McClellan, President of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command, welcomed the move.“On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Command, I express my sincerest gratitude... This expansion will ensure that all veterans and currently serving members and their families will have the opportunity to take advantage of what our Ontario Parks have to offer, not only on weekdays, but on weekends, too,” McClellan said.There is no limit on the number of visits, though advance reservations are recommended during peak periods..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight