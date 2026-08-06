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Ontario explores reopening Brantford Jail to expand capacity

Province advances planning on historic facility as part of $3-billion correctional spend
The reopening of Brantford Jail is part of a $3-billion expenditure
The reopening of Brantford Jail is part of a $3-billion expenditureComposition made from images on Google street view
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Ontario
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Doug Ford
Public Safety
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