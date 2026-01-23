Ontario faces deep freeze as major winter storm hits central and eastern US

Ontario is experiencing widespread cold and wintry conditions Friday as Arctic air continues to grip much of the province, while a major winter storm develops across large portions of the United States.Across southern and central Ontario, temperatures remain well below seasonal norms, with wind chills making conditions feel significantly colder. Environment Canada forecasts periods of light snow in parts of the province, along with continued frigid temperatures through the night and into the weekend.Snow squall warnings remain in effect for several regions, particularly in midwestern and southern Ontario, where bursts of heavy snow and strong winds are reducing visibility and creating hazardous travel conditions. Local authorities have reported school bus cancellations and difficult road conditions in some communities as plow crews contend with ongoing snowfall and extreme cold..Northern Ontario continues to see the most severe conditions, with temperatures plunging below −30C in some areas and wind chills reaching levels capable of causing frostbite within minutes. Officials are advising residents to limit outdoor exposure and ensure adequate winter preparedness.Meanwhile, a major winter storm is forecast to impact large portions of the United States from Friday through Monday, bringing widespread snow, ice, and freezing temperatures across central and eastern regions.According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the storm is expected to stretch from the southern Plains through the Midwest and into the Northeast. Forecast models indicate heavy snowfall exceeding 30 centimetres in some areas, particularly across the Midwest and Great Lakes region..South of the main snow band, significant ice accumulation is expected across parts of the southern Plains, lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southeast. In some locations, freezing rain totals could exceed 25 millimetres, increasing the risk of power outages, downed trees, and extended infrastructure disruptions.Forecasters say the system will be followed by a prolonged period of below-average temperatures, with bitter cold expected to persist into early next week. Travel disruptions are likely across both countries as winter conditions continue to affect major transportation corridors.Residents in affected regions are urged to monitor local forecasts and take appropriate precautions as winter weather hazards continue through the weekend.