Russell Alexander Collaborative Family Lawyers Founder Russell Alexander said artificial intelligence can facilitate the process of having a divorce, helping cut costs and reduce stress.
“We shouldn’t think about artificial intelligence replacing lawyers, but rather complementing their work,” said Alexander in a Tuesday press release.
“Chatbots could help answer basic questions and resolve the easy disputes, leaving lawyers to review everything and work on the thorniest problems.”
The release said the recent popularity of AI-powered chatbots has shown the potential for programs which answer simple questions and direct people to the appropriate forms, allow them to draft a legal filing to be reviewed by a lawyer, and guide a divorcing couple through basic mediation and dispute resolution.
Alexander said lawyers should assume chatbots will take on more difficult subject areas, such as family law, in the near future. He added law firms could use chatbots to streamline the initial stages of receiving a divorce, reserving lawyers for reviewing and finalizing paperwork.
The release went on to say that would allow firms to cut costs and take on more clients, reducing the number of people who do not have legal representation.
While chatbots are imperfect, Alexander said they would be an improvement for people who cannot find a lawyer and are trying to go through the legal system on their own. He said too many people cannot find or afford a lawyer right now, “leaving them with inadequate representation as they face some of the toughest and most consequential decisions in their lives.”
“Used responsibly, artificial intelligence could help solve that problem, make our judicial system more fair and equitable and leading to better outcomes for everyone,” he said.
OpenAI ChatGPT simulates human conversation and received a flood of interest and social media attention since it was released to the public in November.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
