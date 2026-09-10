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Ontario family sues province after teen hit near pulled school-zone camera

Driver faces dangerous-operation charge; claim says Queen’s Park left no replacement at 40 km/h crossing
The family argued that the speed-camera ban left their son vulnerable
The family argued that the speed-camera ban left their son vulnerableCBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Highways
Vehicular collision
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Western Standard
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