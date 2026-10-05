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Ontario firm picked to build Canada's first transportable nuclear plant

BWXT to fabricate two units in Ontario for a 50 MW pilot in Belledune, N.B.
BWXT Canada Ltd. in Cambridge, Ontario
BWXT Canada Ltd. in Cambridge, OntarioGoogle Street View
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